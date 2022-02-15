Ladies Man! Kwabena Kwabena undressed during live performance; thrills fans at Val’s day events

Following a successful Vitamilk Love Night at the National Theatre on February 13, Kwabena Kwabena in a viral video was being undressed by ladies during his performance at an event in Koforidua on Val’s day.

Kwabena Kwabena was the main reason why most ladies went to the event and they actually achieved what they went there to do as most of them were seen rubbing their hands off his chest and feeling his body as if he was their man.

Some artists would have prevented the ladies from doing that but Kwabena Kwabena didn’t do that rather he allowed them to take off his shirt and do to him whatever they want and some were rubbing their hands off his chest feeling him as if he’s their boyfriend.

He really did well with his performance and how he was mingling with the ladies allowing them to do whatever they want with him and make the whole event a lovely one which those who were not able to go might regret because those who were there really enjoyed every single moment that Kwabena Kwabena was there.

Val’s day at Koforidua turned out to be a very lovely and enjoyable one thanks to Kwabena Kwabena for his performance and allowing the ladies to do to him whatever they want and deem fit and I made the whole event an enjoyable one.

