fbpx
Top Stories

KiDi & USA’s Tyga jump on the remix of Touch It; drops this Wednesday!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
KiDi & USA's Tyga jump on the remix of Touch It; drops this Wednesday!
Photo Credit: KiDi /Twitter

Sugar Zaddy KiDi is about to insert some musical sweetness with a new version of his commercial hit “Touch It,” on Wednesday (February 16) featuring American rapper, Tyga.

The song remains one of the biggest tracks in his music career. The song released in May 2021 crossed continental borders after it sparked a TikTok trend.

Over one million videos of people dancing to song have been uploaded on the video-sharing app with a record of over one hundred and six million views of the videos on the platform.

A popular Hindi movie actor, Farah Khan Kunder, also shared a video of colleague Indian actors who shared their version of ‘Touch It’ Challenge.

The hit single from the singer’s ‘Golden Boy’ album also debuted on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales at number 20. In September 2021, ‘Touch It’ came after ‘Wolf Totem’ a song by The Hu – a Mongolian folk-rock and heavy metal band.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Abotrɛ (Patience) by Amerado feat. Black Sherif

2021 Week 50: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

19th December 2021
KiDi & Kuami Eugene book 2022 Independence Day for Indigo O2 gig in London!

KiDi & Kuami Eugene book 2022 Independence Day for Indigo O2 gig in London!

17th December 2021
D Jay shares remix of his addictive single ‘Yawa’ featuring KiDi and Playaz

D Jay shares remix of his addictive single ‘Yawa’ featuring KiDi and Playaz

13th December 2021
Abotrɛ (Patience) by Amerado feat. Black Sherif

2021 Week 49: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

12th December 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker