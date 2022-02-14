Why Me? Lyfstyle talks about a unique type of love in new song

Lyfstyle, a talented Ghanaian singer who is signed to Trouble Records has released his new single for 2022.

In his new single “Why Me,” he talks about a loved one choosing one over many options, despite the fact that the lover could have gone or accepted any of them.

True love is extremely difficult to come by these days. Although many people want to stay committed to their partners, many do not keep their promises, but Lyfstyle’s new song “Why Me” gives hope to those who are still looking for a true lover.

The song is accompanied by a beautiful video depicting true love.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.