Vanilla shares love the gangster way this Valentine Season

Photo Credit: Vanilla

Ghanaian songwriter, composer and performer under the BULLHAUS label just as his name VANILLA suggests, serves us with a song for the season titled “Gangsta Love” to mark the Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Gangsta love is a perfect song for a couple or soon to be couples as it captures lyrics and wordings that pierce through the heart and deliver an apt message of love, togetherness and longevity.

Vanilla’s mellifluous voice over the piano strings by Genius selection gives music lovers the opportunity to enjoy not just the strings, but those precious words woven swiftly into a musical sound that leave lingering impressions.

Discography: https://mipromo.ffm.to/vanilla-sikilite

Gangsta love is a prelude to his big release that will be premiered on February 25th 2022

Real named Evans Kwasi Boadi Boateng. The gifted vocalist and versatile songwriter whose talent cuts across several music genres including Highlife and Afrobeats grew up listening to Ghanaian music legends, Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba and Ofori Amponsah among others, whose composition he loves.

The Geomatic Engineering graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been influenced and inspired by the above mention legends to live his best life through and with music.

The Bullhaus Entertainment Signee Vanilla who is a former contestant of Ghana’s premier music talent reality show, Mentor, is in the studio currently finalizing his maiden studio album produced by Kwesi Gideon a.k.a Genius Selection with rich and refreshing sounds from the motherland.

Vanilla aspires not to become just a global superstar and music great, but an ambassador who uses his talent and music to help mitigate the challenges faced by minority groups globally.

