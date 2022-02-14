Efya, Cina Soul, KiDi & more feature on Boomplay’s Vals Day playlist

Valentine’s Day is here and love is in the air. Boomplay will have it no less as it spreads love to users throughout the month of February – the month of love. It’s all about great music content and gifts.​​

Five of your favourite artistes – KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Cina Soul, Efya and Ko-Jo Cue – have curated special playlists of their favourite love songs for your listening experience. The playlists are exclusively on Boomplay from Valentine’s Day.

Kuami Eugene’s “Love Rocks”

Curated by Kuami Eugene; Rockstar shares a special playlist list of love songs to get you in the mood. It’s all in the colourful rhythms and vibes.

Efya’s “Affections”

Curated by Efya: a playlist of songs that arouse romance and memories. Groove to the perfect anthems of tender affections.

KiDi’s “Sugar Daddy’s Love”

Curated by KiDi; a playlist of his favourite love songs for this Valentine season. Get in the zone and celebrate love the right way.

Cina Soul’s “Soulful Feels”

Curated by Cina Soul: a playlist with feels and soul to serenade your loved ones. Keep it on repeat!

Ko-Jo Cue’s “Love Lanes”

Curated by Ko-Jo Cue; the lyricist shares a playlist of love songs that capture the different shades of love. It’s enthralling and right on cue.

In addition to these special playlists, you also stand a chance of winning gift hampers and dinner for two when you share your love stories by lyrics or song title to questions posed by Boomplay’s official social media accounts and in-app, in the Buzz section.

It’s time to experience an eventful month of love!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.