Back It Up: Billy Dray and Buman team up with new single

In Ghana, some prominent music producers produce great tunes and feature artists who perform on it.

Considering how successful such projects get, Billy Dray seem to have caught on to what’s next in the music space, producing and owning the incredible masterpiece that features another talented Ghanaian artist, Buman.

Since Afrobeats seem to be gaining dominance on the larger world music market, crediting the genre to Nigerian and Ghanaian artists, Bill Dray Back It Up is definitely one to make Ghanaians proud.

Billy Dray

Signed to Yogi Music Group, young Ghanaian producer Billy Dray has released his first single in the year 2022.

BillyDray has started off the year right, enthralling his fans and all good music lovers with a beautiful piece titled Back It Up featuring Buman.

Back it up is a romantic love song that describes how different the love hits when it goes low.

The young musician use of word repetition to place emphasis with how he feels being in love is sheer display of brilliance.

Yogi Music has backed the song up with a high-quality video directed by Andrews Nyamekye Adu-Blay.

BillyDray has before his latest Back It Up project had Produced songs like No Pressure, Clinch, Body, Cool Me Down, Distance that features great artists like Chief Kellz, Bomba, Josh Dre, Teebee among others.

Yogi Music Group is super proud of BillyDray’s accomplishments in the short time and the impact he is making in the music industry, pushing the African sound to the fore front.

They are poised to putting quality and originality above everything to project more African sounds and talents to the rest of the world.

