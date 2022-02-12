Reason Life: Stegue drops melodious Afro Soul song

Management team of Stegue, Xpensive Records Worldwide has released “Reason Life” as the next single off his sophomore project “Songs For The Deaf”.

After the release of his single “Ginger”, ‘Reason Life’ is a melodious Afro Soul song with production that induces a head bop from its listener.

Stegue tapped rapper Tradey for this one and from the lyrics, Reason Life is mixed with consciousness and emotions.

Both artists on this song confess how hard life is while never giving up regardless. Reason Life is a timeless record and a masterpiece fit for all kinds of moods.

