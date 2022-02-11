Nanky shares perky mood-booster ‘Cloud 9’

Ever blazing rising singer-songwriter, Nanky gives fans a blast from the past with his first single of the year ‘Cloud 9’ and it’s easy to love.

Get your spirits up with Nanky’s ‘Cloud 9’, available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Straight from Ghana’s classic Highlife archives, ‘Cloud 9’ is high off a backdrop of energetic intonations – ‘’Oh-oh-oh-oh’’ – which are sampled from Kofi B and Ofori Amponsah’s ‘Koforidua Flowers’.

Production choices aside, Nanky’s pristine vocals lean into his dancehall inclinations on the world tune, without dialing down the original song’s feel by much; a calculated move guaranteed to win over admirers of the decade-long hit.

‘’Cloud 9 is all about good vibes and the feeling that comes with it… 2022 is quite young and I believe there are lots of good things coming our way. Celebration is a must’’, Nanky shares.

Unlike his previous releases – ‘No Devil’ and ‘Give Dem’ – ‘Cloud 9’ is all about selling listeners that good feeling to match the buzzing ambience of weekend nights, and with such easygoing lyrics, who wouldn’t buy what Nanky’s selling?

Instagram: iamnanky Twitter: @iamnanky Facebook: Nanky

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.