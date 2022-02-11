fbpx
Nanky shares perky mood-booster 'Cloud 9'

'Cloud 9' is high off a backdrop of energetic Highlife intonations!

Ever blazing rising singer-songwriter, Nanky gives fans a blast from the past with his first single of the year ‘Cloud 9’ and it’s easy to love.

Get your spirits up with Nanky’s ‘Cloud 9’, available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Straight from Ghana’s classic Highlife archives, ‘Cloud 9’ is high off a backdrop of energetic intonations – ‘’Oh-oh-oh-oh’’ – which are sampled from Kofi B and Ofori Amponsah’s ‘Koforidua Flowers’.

Production choices aside, Nanky’s pristine vocals lean into his dancehall inclinations on the world tune, without dialing down the original song’s feel by much; a calculated move guaranteed to win over admirers of the decade-long hit.

‘’Cloud 9 is all about good vibes and the feeling that comes with it… 2022 is quite young and I believe there are lots of good things coming our way. Celebration is a must’’, Nanky shares.

Unlike his previous releases – ‘No Devil’ and ‘Give Dem’ – ‘Cloud 9’ is all about selling listeners that good feeling to match the buzzing ambience of weekend nights, and with such easygoing lyrics, who wouldn’t buy what Nanky’s selling?

Instagram: iamnanky Twitter: @iamnanky Facebook: Nanky

