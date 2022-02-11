fbpx
Ɛka aba fie! Kuami Eugene wrecks his gold-plated Range Rover Velar; cops a new red Bentley

No Pressure!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Kuami Eugene has thrown heavy pressure on snapchat after crashing his gold-plated Range Rover due to an accident & buying a new red Bentley sports car.

Kuami Eugene proudly displayed his new Bentley in a Snapchat video he published on January 10, 2022, just hours after he posted videos of his wrecked gold-colored Range Rover.

The Range Rover’s doors were plainly mangled, while the running board on the left side of the car crushed and pieces of the door clearly ruined.

This happens to be Kuami Eugene’s first collision since Dr. Kweku Oteng, the chairman of Angel Group of Companies, presented him with the 2020 Range Rover Velar in 2021 for his commitment to serve and advertise for the Angel Group of companies.

While wandering around his new red Bentley, he looked unharmed following the mishap and complemented the new photo of his new car with a caption that said “Happy New Year Baby.”

The new elegant whip, which is red on the exterior and tastefully furnished on the inside with a red and black interior, had a pleasing appearance.

