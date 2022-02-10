Sarkodie downgraded to a ‘Non-Living Thing’ by Twene Jonas following E-levy comment!

Sarkodie’s allegiance to the NPP, he claims, has prevented him from speaking out about the government’s failings and advocating the collective interest of Ghanaians.

His remark follows Sarkodie’s reactions to the E levy, in which he stated that while the E-LEVY was not a stupid policy, Ghanaians were not willing to pay since the system is not reliable.

What Sarkodie do twene Jonas wey he dey dirty am so? 🥺☹️ pic.twitter.com/7ybUbljauW — Nana Fapimso 👊 (@pnorvinyo_17) February 9, 2022

Many Ghanaians are penniless and have not witnessed the rewards of their taxes, according to Sarkodie, thus they see no need to endorse and pay E-LEVY.

Sarkodie, according to Twnene Jonas, plays it cool with national concerns in order to gratify his financial backers.

He claimed that, unlike Shatta Wale, who is known to smoke weed has spoken out against the E-LEVY scheme, while Sarkodie has shown little desire to fight for Ghanaians.

Due to his ties, to the NPP Twene Jonas went hard on Sark when he stated that Sarkodie would find it difficult to criticise the NPP government like he did during the term of the previous NDC regime.

