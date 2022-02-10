fbpx
Ear Candy! Nana Ama Mcbrown 'murders' Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' in viral video!

Ear Candy! Nana Ama Mcbrown 'murders' Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' in viral video!
Ear Candy! Nana Ama Mcbrown 'murders' Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' in viral video!

Authenticating the fact that Camidoh’s Sugarcane is the biggest hit single on the continent at the moment, screen goddess Nana Ama McBrown has fallen in love with it.

There’s no gainsaying that is one of the most versatile entertainers in Ghana and in this new video, she lumped this assertion into one distinctive bracket.

The actress and host of United Showbiz on UTV was on hand to add spicy swag and her trademark bubbly persona as she performs Camidoh’s new song ‘Sugarcane.’

We believe she will win a new set of fans with her performance as she subtly promotes Canidoh’s song for free.

