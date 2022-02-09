Sista Afia’s ‘Asuoden’ sang word for word by Nadia Buari; fans amazed!

Some netizens have reacted surprisingly to the video of Nadia Buari singing Sista Afia’s Asuoden word for word telling her how shocked they are while reacting to the video.

Nadia Buari has been jumping on Tik Tok trends but mostly uses songs that are in English and today she decided to surprise us with a twi song which happened to be Sista Afia’s Asuoden and she sang it word for word in the video she shared.

In the video, Nadia Buari was seen singing the song so passionately and the lyrics were just flowing effortlessly which got most people surprised because we had no idea she could be this fluent in speaking twi and even singing a song in it.

Some of her fans were just amazed at her ability to sing the song word for word and she made it so lovely that they fell in love with her all over again telling her how surprised they are at her amazing talent that is not just acting but also includes singing.

Nadia Buari makes everything look so easy and simple and that’s how she got some fans to fall in love with her all over again because of this video, when you watch it once, you will definitely watch it again and countless times because it’s just lovely.

