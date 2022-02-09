fbpx
It's a 'Happy Day' as Sarkodie offers insightful critique to government's E-levy agenda

Photo Credit: Sarkodie /Twitter

Sarkodie has offered an insightful angle to the ongoing Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) debate currently being deliberated upon in Ghana’s parliament.

He revealed that he does not believe Ghanaians are kicking against the proposed levy because it is “bad”.

According to him, many are not in support of the levy because citizens do not get to enjoy the benefits that come with paying taxes unlike their counterparts in the west.

Sarkodie explained that he pays taxes outside the borders of Ghana but he does not complain because he and other taxpayers see the impact of their taxes.

He stated that there are systems in place and avenues available to taxpayers to earn more.

“I pay a lot of taxes outside and I don’t complain because I’m using avenues they made available to make money (it’s only right) it’s not the same here and that’s why we complain not because the “E Levy” is bad. When you broke, a harmless “good morning “ can sound like a tease,” he tweeted.

when a fan asked to know his point of view after many creatives shared their disapproval for the levy.

Among them include Kwame Kesse, Kwesi Pee, Shatta Wale, Lydia Forson and a host of others.

