Because of you, he has pounded someone like a ‘Non-Living Thing’ – Netizens roast Sarkodie over Oxlade’s sex tape

Sarkodie has come at the mercy of netizens after making a post relating to Oxlade hours after the Nigerian act’s sex tape went viral.

The Nigerian singer on Tuesday evening topped Twitter trends for his leaked bedroom videos with an unidentified woman where they were captured making love.

The video mysteriously found its way to Snapchat with many wondering how it leaked. In the heat of the moment, Sark reminded his fans that his song with Oxlade was still ‘number one’ in Ghana.

“Still No.1 #NonLivingThing Sarkodie – Non Living Thing (feat. Oxlade),” he tweeted.

It is unclear if the rapper was informed about the ‘new development’ in the camp of Oxlade, but fans were quick to draw Sark’s attention to the trouble his colleague has found himself in.

The post generated tons of reactions.

A Twitter handle @Thekellybabyy replying to Sarkodie’s post wrote: “Oxlade matter never reach u?”

Another @Alexdgr8est teased that Sarkodie’s feature influenced Oxlade. “Because of una… Oxlade don go pound person like non living thing now,” he wrote.

A third, @GallantHumble also commented that Oxlade was indeed trending number one on Twitter: “Oxlade turn non living thing now n he’s trending, still number 1.”

Oxlade famed for his hit single ‘Ojuju’ has a fanbase in Ghana due to his collaboration with award-winning rapper Sarkodie. Their song ‘Non-Living Thing’ which is off the ‘No Pressure’ album has been topping charts after its release in 2021.

In January this year, Sarkodie released the official video of his hit single with the Nigerian act.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.