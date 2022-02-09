fbpx
Top Stories

Admission opened to ‘Stubborn Academy’ operated by Medikal & Shatta Wale

Watch behind the scenes of the official video here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Admission opened to 'Stubborn Academy' operated by Medikal & Shatta Wale
Admission opened to 'Stubborn Academy' operated by Medikal & Shatta Wale

Headmaster’s of the notorious Stubborn Academy, Medikal & Shatta Wale have announced admissions for the 2022 academic year via an application form.

Medikal and Shatta Wale released a banger titled Stubborn Academy and today has shared a photo of their forms which means they are recruiting new members into their Stubborn Academy as well as showing the certificate they will receive after that.

This Stubborn Academy seems to have moved from being a sensational song to a real academy now that a form is out for enrollment as well as a certificate to be awarded after serving for some period of time which isn’t specified.

From what was written on the certificate, it’s testing how loyal, sincere, hardworking, and dedicated you are while working with them and that means you’re going to be under Medikal or anyone you were given to for a period of time.

Some die-hard fans of his reacting to it were so interested in joining his Stubborn Academy while his colleagues were just laughing at him for taking it very seriously with his Stubborn Academy which began as a mere song.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Pour Some Sugar! Dela of Mentor 3 fame dispels 1-hit wonder tag with new single after hiatus

Pour Some Sugar! Dela breaks hiatus with maiden single of the Year!

5 days ago
Something is coming! - Evangelist Diana Asamoah hints after hanging out & playing Snooker with Yaw Tog

Something is coming! – Evangelist Diana Asamoah hints after hanging out & playing Snooker with Yaw Tog

5 days ago
Jail Man by Shatta Wale

Video: Jail Man by Shatta Wale

6 days ago
Ghana's Blaq Pages cops a Billboard interview; opens up on projecting African music!

Ghana’s Blaq Pages cops a Billboard interview; opens up on projecting African music!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker