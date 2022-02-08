Richie Badda’s ‘Ma Bemu’ puts the new Madtime Entertainment signee on a pedestal

Richie Badda is out with his debut single and video ‘Ma Bemu’, which is released independently and distributed worldwide under his new Madtime Entertainment record label.

The Ghanaian rap legend and Madtime Entertainment record label president, Kwaw Kese announced on Tuesday, 1st February 2022 via his Instagram account, the unveiling of his most recent addition to the MADTIME Family, Stream/listen on all online platforms.

The post (on his Instagram account) reads … ‘’His name is @richiebadda” and he’s got a lot to offer. He’s gonna take y’all on a smooth ride with his music, trust me’’.

‘’Family has everything to do with it’’ is a mantra Richard Boanoh (né) goes by as he commences his musical journey under the guidance of a father-figure, Kwaw Kese, who earned himself five awards in one night at the peak of his career at the 2008 edition of Ghana Music Awards.

‘Ma Bemu’, a shortened form of the akan phrase ‘’m’abemu emu’’ translates as ‘’I will not be discouraged’’ as a young talented Richie urges all life forces to embraces all things good and bad whilst staying winning.

‘’The streets are hot because Richie Badda has got too much fire!’ …is what Stonebwoy (multiple international award-winning Dancehall artist) had to say when they met during a recording session.

Richie captivates all whom he encounters instantly with his fire; a fire fueled by desire and truth of soul. He vows to remain the burning spear for a generation constantly in search for light, aiming to convert his musical talent to value for the streets and all those that may call it home.

A post on the Snapchat account of the Ghanaian vocal queen, Efya saw her caption the short snippet of his official music video to his new single saying “Richie Badda is just a gem”.

‘’Let it be known that ‘badd’ has a new meaning, I am here’’ – Richie Badda.

