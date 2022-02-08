Joseph Matthew has made gospel music attractive to the young ones – DKB

Celebrated Ghanaian Comedian, DKB has indicated that award-winning UK-based Ghanaian afro gospel musician ,Joseph Matthew also known as JM has made Gospel music in Ghana very attractive to the young ones.

Joseph Matthew has changed the spectrum of the Ghanaian gospel music scene with his style of singing:a distinctive contemporary sound – a mixture of Ghanaian highlife ,contemporary Afro beats and Rap.

He is noted for songs such as ‘Hallelujah’, ‘Nyame Ye, ‘ My Story , Not Alone ‘and ‘The Name’ which he released a few months ago.

While reacting to ‘Not Alone’ hit song which is accompanied with a world-class music video in a facebook post, DKB passionately stated that Joseph Matthew has made gospel music in Ghana very attractive to the young ones.

Nominations for the 23rd annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards are officially open.

The deadline for all artistes, artiste management, record labels, producers, instrumentalists, and music composers to file for their nominations is Friday ,February 18,2022.

According to DKB, the board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards must nominate Joseph Matthew for making the gospel attractive to the young ones.

“Chale VGMA board must nominate this young talented urban gospel artiste @joseph matthew for making the gospel attractive to the young ones Check out his new music video #NOTALONE in the video below.

Tag VGMA handle for them to give him a chance”.

