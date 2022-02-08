Female fans send me nude pictures of their breasts but I prefer their backside – Tulenkey

Chief Osei Bonsu, aka Tulenkey has revealed that he is a fan of women with huge backsides but some of his female fans keep on sending him nude photos and videos.

Speaking in an interview on Pulse, the “International Fvck Boy” stated that he has been receiving nude photos and videos from anonymous fans has always been part of their job as entertainers.

According to him, he has received countless nude content from some anonymous female fans but he believes it is part of the job and fame.

He said that some fans mostly send their breast but he is not a fan of breast because he admires women with huge backsides so he would plead for them to send pics of their butts rather than boobs.

