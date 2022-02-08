Ebony remembered 4 yrs on; Starboy bent on honoring her memory till death

fbpx
Gone but not forgotten!

Late dancehall/Afrobeat act, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, aka Ebony Reigns has been remembered today as it marks her 4th year since her demise.

Ebony Reigns was born on February 16, 1997, and passed on in a gory accident on the 8th of February, 2018 at the Bechem Government Hospital.

The Ghanaian singer died through a fatal accident that claimed the life of her friend, Franky Kuri, and a military officer Atsu Vondee, who were all in a jeep with her whilst she returning from Sunyani to Accra.

According to reports, Ebony Reigns drove to Sunyani to visit her mother Beatrice Oppong Martin who had arrived in Ghana after many years in the States.

Ebony went to Sunyani alongside her best friend Franky Kuri and a military officer Astu Vondee where they all met their untimely death after their jeep collided with a truck.

The death of the “Maame Hwe” crooner hit the whole country as many expressed their disbelief about the death of Ebony Reigns. The artist was given a befitting burial on the 17th of March, 2018.

Before the death of Ebony, she had a lot of songs to her name. Songs that became hits were Hustle, Maame Hwe, Poison, sponsor, Turn on the light, Shade, Aseda, and many more.

