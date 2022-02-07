True love gives back! Gyakie to bear the cost of a free video shoot for 1 emerging act on Vals Day!

Ghana’s songstress of the moment, Jackeline Acheampong, widely known as Gyakie is about to bless an emerging artiste with a free video shoot.

Gyakie taking to the microblogging platform, Twitter revealed that she will be doing a free decent video shoot with one lucky underground musician on Val’s day.

According to the “Forever” crooner, she will be selecting one lucky underground artiste whose content pleases her eyes to shoot a free decent video with.

On 14th February, I’ll select one emerging artist to shoot a decent video for, for FREE! No entitlement, just 💛 and I’ll be doing this in conjunction with @FLIPTHEMUSIC_ .

She added that she will be doing this out of love and not for any monetary or any other gains.

