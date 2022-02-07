I don’t have a problem with my old secular hits being played – Ghana’s Biggy Boy Lover (of God), OJ Blaq

OJ Blaq, ace rapper, maiden & ex-signee of the now successful record label, Lynx Entertainment, who went through a hiatus only to return as a Gospel act, has said that his secular hits could still be played.

Fading out almost a decade ago, only to return to do urban gospel with his newly released “I Am Blessed” single, he has said he does not have a problem with any of his old songs being aired.

According to him, it will aid the new generation to know of his secular music before his U-turn. He added that, once you know the old him, you will understand the new him.

This he disclosed in an interview with Eddie Ray sit-in-host of “Diwulane Mu” drive time show on Kasapa 102.5FM.

“I don’t have a problem with my old songs being played because if you don’t know the old me you won’t understand the new me. There are a lot of young people who are now growing and did not meet many things so this will help them to know the difference he stated.”

Speaking on his new release, he revealed he had his inspiration from the tough times he has been through especially battling with kidney failure.

Andy Nii Akrashie popularly known as OJ Blaq was one of the first musicians signed by Lynx Entertainment in the year 2006 together with Eazzy, Asem, and Zigi. He released his first Album in October 2009 with his hit song “Chale Wote”.

Lynx Entertainment is a Ghanaian record label founded in 2006 by the producer and singer-songwriter Richie Mensah. It continues to nurture some of the biggest talents in afrobeat music like KiDi and Kuami Eugene and is regarded as one of the leading record labels in Africa.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.