fbpx
Top Stories

Captain Planet targets VGMA Gospel Song of the Year with ‘Abodie’ after Brother Sammy performs it!

He has jovially called out Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Kaywa, among others

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Captain Planet targets VGMA Gospel Song of the Year with 'Abodie' after Brother Sammy performs it!
Captain Planet targets VGMA Gospel Song of the Year with 'Abodie' after Brother Sammy performs it!

Captain Planet of 4×4 fame has teased the entire Gospel Fraternity after Brother Sammy went viral for leading praises with his Kuami Eugene-assisted Abodie hit single.

Gospel musician Brother Sammy was at his eccentric best when he led a congregation of an unnamed church to jam to rapper Captain Planet’s ‘Abodie’ song which also featured Kuami Eugene.

Brother Sammy has hinged his popularity on controversies and being much inclined to secular artists, this video might not surprise the vast populace.

An excited Captain Planet shared the video on his IG platform in a new update with the kind demeanour depicting one who is excited over the development.

He further teased mainstream Gospel artists that per the boost Brother Sammy has given to the song, he has no doubt he would win the Gospel Song of the Year at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Cwesi Oteng , empress Gifty, kaywa & Co I’m Sorry Abodie Is Winning Gospel Song Of The Year 

Bro Sammy recently consolidated his controversial personality by going blonde with his beard as spotted in a new photo shared online.

The award-winning Gospel singer known widely for his specialty in worship songs was seen sporting the new style at the birthday dinner of actress, Suzan Haidamous in Kumasi last weekend.

Bro Sammy revealed a movie role he played was the reason why his beard was dyed blonde According to him, he played a role as a rich man whose source of income was through rituals.

He however failed to shed more light on the movie and when it’s going to be released.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Kuami Eugene thrown an invite by Moesha for a Gospel joint on birthday!

Kuami Eugene thrown an invite by Moesha for a Gospel joint on birthday!

5 days ago

Focus! Frank Guy creates a major distraction with latest Amapiano banger

6 days ago
Fire Fire by Kuami Eugene

Video: Fire Fire by Kuami Eugene

6 days ago

Ghanaian Gospel Artiste Perppy Music Embarks On “Let A Child Smile Project”

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker