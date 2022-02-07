Captain Planet targets VGMA Gospel Song of the Year with ‘Abodie’ after Brother Sammy performs it!

Captain Planet of 4×4 fame has teased the entire Gospel Fraternity after Brother Sammy went viral for leading praises with his Kuami Eugene-assisted Abodie hit single.

Gospel musician Brother Sammy was at his eccentric best when he led a congregation of an unnamed church to jam to rapper Captain Planet’s ‘Abodie’ song which also featured Kuami Eugene.

Brother Sammy has hinged his popularity on controversies and being much inclined to secular artists, this video might not surprise the vast populace.

An excited Captain Planet shared the video on his IG platform in a new update with the kind demeanour depicting one who is excited over the development.

He further teased mainstream Gospel artists that per the boost Brother Sammy has given to the song, he has no doubt he would win the Gospel Song of the Year at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Cwesi Oteng , empress Gifty, kaywa & Co I’m Sorry Abodie Is Winning Gospel Song Of The Year

Bro Sammy recently consolidated his controversial personality by going blonde with his beard as spotted in a new photo shared online.

The award-winning Gospel singer known widely for his specialty in worship songs was seen sporting the new style at the birthday dinner of actress, Suzan Haidamous in Kumasi last weekend.

Bro Sammy revealed a movie role he played was the reason why his beard was dyed blonde According to him, he played a role as a rich man whose source of income was through rituals.

He however failed to shed more light on the movie and when it’s going to be released.

