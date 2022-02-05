LockDown: Roo Dube lecturers on COVID-19 Vaccination in new video

One of Ghana’s favourite musicians, Roo Dube has devised a way to enlighten the world of the deadly corona virus in a song titled LockDown.

As experts continue to seek solutions to the corona virus pandemic which has not only created economic crises but has disrupted lives creating a global economic slowdown,

In a yet to be released video for his song, Roosevelt Kofi Yeboah (aka Roo Dube), visually tells an educative story which informs the world on how to keep safe in an atmosphere polluted with the infectious virus.

After the release of the audio, which earned rave attention from DJ’s and presenters both on radio and TV, Lockdown is one of the educative Ghanaian compositions used in educating the masses on the coronavirus.

The video is expected to do twice the work in educating people that the audio did and will released on Saturday, February 5.

In a interview, Roo Dube, explained the reason behind the LockDown composition.

“The virus is an enemy to man, hence the need I encourage all citizens to comply with all the safety protocols with regards to fighting the novel corona virus.

The virus has brought a lot harm to humanity and I believe it’s about time we document its events as it unfolds.

Most often, we leave these things for others to document on our behalf and I want to use my song to do this. I trust the power of both social and traditional media to get me the numbers to make this impact” he explained.

LockDown is on records to be one of the few educative songs on the fight against the coronavirus, globally.

