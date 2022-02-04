Something is coming! – Evangelist Diana Asamoah hints after hanging out & playing Snooker with Yaw Tog

Ace Gospel act, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has been trending since her new found love for make up and fashion & has been spotted hanging out with Yaw Tog.

Diana Asamoah has been showing a different self from last year; wearing makeups, wearing weaves, wearing designer clothes and using designer bags as a way to rebrand.

However, the new Diana Asamoah has triggered a lot of comments and reactions from social media users. Many have condemned her new style of dressing, saying that it does not depict her religion.

In a new controversial post sighted on the page of the musician, she was seen spending her day hanging out with artiste, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog.

In a post that was shared by the gospel artiste on her Instagram with a link to a YouTube channel owned by a blogger, she was seen playing snooker with the young artiste at a dinner.

The photos have gone viral causing a lot of reactions from social media users.

The caption read: “Train up a child in the way he should go…Something is cooking.”

