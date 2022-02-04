For no reason, just reminding you, you’re a Rap Hero! – Edem hails Tinny ahead of another possible hit joint

Ghanaian rapper, Denning Hotor-Edem, popularly known in Showbiz scenes as Edem has taken to his social media to remind Ghanaians that Tinny is still a rap legend in the music industry.

According to Ayigbe Edem, Tinny needs to be reminded about the fact that he is still a rap hero, perhaps if he thinks he has lost his position as one of the best rappers in the scene.

If you’ve been a Buh fan of rap music, there’s absolutely no way you will ignore the fact that Tinny used to be one of the hottest rap gods in the scene before the emergence of the likes of Sarkodie, Medikal and others.

Sending Love and Appreciation to you..For no reason..Just reminding you you are a fucking Rap Hero 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🇬🇭🇬🇭🌎🌎🌎 pic.twitter.com/IBrSzjnBBx — godFather (@iamedem) February 3, 2022

He dominated the music scene with countless hit songs and also coached some of the best rappers we have in the scene at the moment.

It is very typical of Ghanaians to let go of such good talents to focus on the new ones but Edem has reminded fans that Tinny is still a rap hero.

Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote; Sending Love and Appreciation to you..For no reason..Just reminding you you are a fucking Rap Hero

Who wants to join me for Tinny to release a new jam Hashtag #Tinny pic.twitter.com/9ltMJIgKJQ — godFather (@iamedem) February 4, 2022

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.