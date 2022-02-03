Sarpei opens up to new romantic prospects on latest single ‘Looking for Love’

“Take music away from my life and I am like fish out of water” says Sarpei when we caught up with him to talk about his sophomore single titled ‘Looking for Love’, currently streaming on all popular music digital platforms and stores.

A listen to the song in the evening or wee hours of the morning has a different feel and has the effect of giving you goose bumps if you have ever been overpowered by the feeling of love.

Certainly not your typical Ghanaian love song, ‘Looking for Love’ is a fusion of Afro R&B, Pop, Soul and Hip-Hop genres of music. It espouses the theme of love in a beautiful soporific way that makes you want to fall in love.

The uniqueness of Sarpei’s falsetto blinds well with the well-oiled voices of two sisters, Karlen and Michelle who are both featured on the single.

When our reporter asked Sarpei on his inspiration and reason behind the song, he had this to say, “I have had my ups and downs in love just like many regular individuals, but I have always believed that the search for love is one that never ends.

The inspiration behind this song is real love and an overwhelming feeling of completeness. Despite this, I have always believed that even when one finds that perfect partner, it is the responsibility of both parties to keep the flame burning.

In my opinion, the search for love ends because when you sleep on love, it stalls and the exciting, invigorating feeling wanes off.

Sarpei further remarked that his music is heavily influenced by sounds of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. He mentions famous US boy bands and music legends like Boyz II Men, Shai, All-4-One and R Kelly and Lionel Richie as influencers of his style of music.

Locally, he adores the work of Ghanaian super stars such as Kojo Antwi, Ben Brako, King Promise and KiDi who he opines produce songs that will stand the test of time 100 years from now.

Sarpei’s charisma, laid back approach to the subject of love makes him an exciting prospect for Ghana’s music industry and coming off his debut single ‘Confess’, the chap who goes by the name ‘’sarpei4love’’ on all his social media handles is definitely going to go places if he continues to churn out songs that are relatable and for the ladies.

Sarpei is truly the Doctor Love!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.