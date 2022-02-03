JVS to release new song on 6th February

JVS a versatile rapper and singer-songwriter of Ghanaian heritage has created a new powerful song inspired by Jesus Christ.

Titled Ocean Eyes (Gospel Drill Remix), the new song will kick off 2022 for JVS, who has stamped his legacy onto the UK Gospel scene and beyond, by seamlessly blending afrobeats, R&B, drill and Ghanaian music styles into his malleable sound.

This track is incredibly different, relatable and most importantly, inspired by the Holy Spirit.

The breakthrough talent says: “God gave me the ability to create any style of music to reach His people around the world.

Ocean Eyes (Drill Remix) Artwork

You’ll never catch me capping in my songs — everything is inspired by the Holy Spirit. I’ll be true to myself until the end.”

Singing and songwriting since the age of six, JVS continues putting his God-given music talent to work in 2022.

From an EP release to international collaborations to performing live to incorporating his mother tongue Twi into his music, JVS is staking claim on 2022 as a breakthrough year — for him and for UK gospel.

Ocean Eyes (Gospel Drill Remix) speaks for itself as a powerful, short and sweet one to begin the year 2022.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.