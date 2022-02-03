Camidoh & King Promise tease a remix of ‘Sugarcane’ monster hit single; surpasses 6 million streams on all platforms!

Camidoh is currently in high demand following the release of 2022’s most streamed hit single from Ghana, Sugarcane, & he set to drop a remix with King Promise.

Sugarcane shot straight into the limelight a few days after it’s release with many Ghanaians finding it hard to believe that it was from one of their very own.

It has since garnered over 6 million streams across all platforms with most celebrities and influencers personally pushing for a wider reach globally.

.@Camidoh x @IamKingPromise – Sugarcane 2 on the way. 😁🌹☀️🌞



Listen to the original here ⤵️⤵️https://t.co/XrOeEq6Ee4 pic.twitter.com/RNWLE3Q4h5 — GRIND DONT STOP RECORDS (@GDScontrol) February 1, 2022

Based on it’s successful reception, he has posted a video of King Promise in a studio session with his verse on the remix of the hit single! A perfect compliment!

We just can’t wait for this joint to go global!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.