Camidoh & King Promise tease a remix of 'Sugarcane' monster hit single; surpasses 6 million streams on all platforms!

Camidoh & King Promise tease a remix of 'Sugarcane' monster hit single; surpasses 6 million streams on all platforms!
Camidoh & King Promise tease a remix of 'Sugarcane' monster hit single; surpasses 6 million streams on all platforms!

Camidoh is currently in high demand following the release of 2022’s most streamed hit single from Ghana, Sugarcane, & he set to drop a remix with King Promise.

Sugarcane shot straight into the limelight a few days after it’s release with many Ghanaians finding it hard to believe that it was from one of their very own.

It has since garnered over 6 million streams across all platforms with most celebrities and influencers personally pushing for a wider reach globally.

Based on it’s successful reception, he has posted a video of King Promise in a studio session with his verse on the remix of the hit single! A perfect compliment!

We just can’t wait for this joint to go global!

