Too Much Money! Frankie Rhymz wished it was a false brag on his new joint with Ex Doe & Paa Dogo

The latest jam in town, “Too Much Money” is neither to make you envious nor trigger greed, but a constant reminder by Frankie Rhymz that you can attain wealth through hardwork over time.

Flanked by the lyrical prowess of Ace rappers, Ex Doe and Paa Dogo, the song is a vibely tune that resonated well with every hustler and visioneer trying to make things work.

At the same time, it’s a testament to the feel good hormone that floods your veins anytime you cash in huge from your Hustle and an anthem to everyone who loves money and is probably swimming in wealth.

Hence, wherever your economic bracket falls in, this tune will be a solid accompaniment to your life’s story as you rise from dawn to dusk.

Produced by Oofroad Entertainment, the jam is one that ignites the hiplife sound that we all gre up on and will keep you boosted all through.

Jump on this mad tune and stream everywhere online as well as get interactive with Frankie across all socials.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.