fbpx
Top Stories

Too Much Money! Frankie Rhymz wished it was a false brag on his new joint with Ex Doe & Paa Dogo

Stream this new music here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Too Much Money! Frankie Rhymz wished it was a false brag on his new joint with Ex Doe & Paa Dogo
Too Much Money! Frankie Rhymz wished it was a false brag on his new joint with Ex Doe & Paa Dogo

The latest jam in town, “Too Much Money” is neither to make you envious nor trigger greed, but a constant reminder by Frankie Rhymz that you can attain wealth through hardwork over time.

Flanked by the lyrical prowess of Ace rappers, Ex Doe and Paa Dogo, the song is a vibely tune that resonated well with every hustler and visioneer trying to make things work.

At the same time, it’s a testament to the feel good hormone that floods your veins anytime you cash in huge from your Hustle and an anthem to everyone who loves money and is probably swimming in wealth.

Hence, wherever your economic bracket falls in, this tune will be a solid accompaniment to your life’s story as you rise from dawn to dusk.

Produced by Oofroad Entertainment, the jam is one that ignites the hiplife sound that we all gre up on and will keep you boosted all through.

Jump on this mad tune and stream everywhere online as well as get interactive with Frankie across all socials.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

MzBel cries & abruptly ends live radio show after being hit with news of father's death!

MzBel cries & abruptly ends live radio show after being hit with news of father’s death!

5 days ago
Care for others, life isn't all about money - Diana Hamilton reacts to Stonebwoy's tweet

Care for others, life isn’t all about money – Diana Hamilton reacts to Stonebwoy’s tweet

5 days ago
Kwaisey Pee & Ofori Amponsah to take you down memory lane on Val's Day edition of Live Konnect!

Kwaisey Pee & Ofori Amponsah to take you down memory lane on Val’s Day edition of Live Konnect!

6 days ago
Philipa Baafi now a certified Medical Doctor; set to dish out free treatment at opening of her own Philbells Medical Center!

Philipa Baafi now a certified Physician Assistant; set to dish out free treatment at opening of her own Philbells Medical Center!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker