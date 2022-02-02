Ruth Appiagyei has a message for every “Child of God” in this Gospel Afrobeat tune

UK-based Ghanaian gospel sensation Ruth Appiagyei has released her very first single of the year 2022, an inspirational and faith-building song titled “Child of God’ – available now on all digital stores

The GMA Award-winning artist and daughter of renowned UK-based preacher Ps Kingsley Appiagyei is determined to get the message of faith and power of belongingness to the sheepfold of Christ and she did that beautifully in this new song.

The delightful Afrobeat gospel song is a masterpiece accompanied by a colorful video available on YouTube and can be viewed below.

BRIEF ABOUT RUTH

Ruth Appiagyei is a passionate worship leader, singer, and songwriter. She was born and raised in the UK. She is an inspirational songwriter and has always had a passion for music and the things of God. She started playing drums at 8 years old. She started leading worship from the age of 12 at her church.

Her gift has lead her to sing at the House of Parliament in the UK and has sung before presidents, and governmental officials.

During the pandemic, she was moved to release her music. Unknown to where this would take her. She instantly stormed the music industry with her debut single Cornerstone and won Ghana Music Award (GMA) for best worship song of the year in 2021!

The music platform included top nominees such as Sinach, Judikay, Mercy Chinoi, Diana Hamilton, and secular artists such as Shatta Wale and Stone Boy.

Her songs are inspired by her life experiences and her message is to bring hope and encouragement to the brokenhearted.

