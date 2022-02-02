Kuami Eugene thrown an invite by Moesha for a Gospel joint on birthday!

Following a birthday wish sent to Kuami Eugene by Moesha Buduong, the Ghanaian socialite has suggested a Gospel collaboration between the two.

She gave this hint in a recent post she made on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

The post she made is actually a birthday post to celebrate Kuami Eugene who turned 25 yesterday and in the post, she asked God to bless the musician abundantly adding that she wants God to use her and Kuami Eugene to make gospel tracks to win souls.

The post she made reads;

“Happy birthday @kuamieugene May the good lord elevate you and bless your career and May you and I make gospel music to win souls for Christ

