Fameye mobbed by fans at Bogoso-Appiatse; donates a whopping amount of relief items!

Born Peter Famiyeh Bozah, Fameye who is a native of Bogoso, has presented relief items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to victims in the Appiatse explosion.

13 persons perished while 59 got injured in a huge explosion at Apiatse, a town between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.

The explosion occurred when a motorcycle reportedly collided with a vehicle carrying mining explosives to a mining site on Thursday, 20 January 2022.

Fameye Visits & Donates Items To Bogoso-Apietse Tanker Explosion Victims…God Bless Him 🥰🙏🏾



Who are those coming Abena Korkor, Stonebwoy and Sammy Gyamfi 😁 pic.twitter.com/FuwMZxCObV — Pause News Trend (@PauseNewsTrend) February 1, 2022

Apart from the deaths, the explosion destroyed several domestic and commercial properties.

Some residents of the area who were unhurt had to run for their lives. After the incident, expressed his condolences to the victims in the Bogoso-Appiate disaster.

The “Praise” hitmaker mentioned that his heart goes out to the families of the victims and that he is ready to support them.

Fameye who hails from Bogoso, has fulfilled his promise by donating relief items to the victims in the Apiatse explosion.

The items include mattresses, pillows, bags of rice, assorted drinks and boxes of bottled water among others.

“I visited the people of Apiatse (Bogoso) together with my team today to put smiles on their faces,” Fameye posted on Instagram.

Fameye was honoured with a traditional title by the Chiefs of Wassa Bogoso in November 2021. The singer was enstooled “Nana Wassa Nyankoton Hene” by the chiefs and traditional rulers of Wassa.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.