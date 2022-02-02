fbpx
Top Stories

D-Black & team hosted by Hennesey headquarters in France ahead of his 40-city Enjoyment Minister world Tour

Big boy moves! He's literally taking Ghana to the world!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
D-Black & team hosted by Hennesey headquarters in France ahead of his 40-city Enjoyment Minister world Tour
D-Black & team hosted by Hennesey headquarters in France ahead of his 40-city Enjoyment Minister world Tour

Black Avenue Muzik CEO, has announced his D-Black & Friends – The Enjoyment Minister Tour 2022 which includes 40 cities around the globe, after being hosted by the Headquarters of Hennesey in France!

Ghana’s Enjoyment Minister & the BAM Boyz have been hosted by Hennessy at their French Headquarters in Cognac, France ahead of his D-Black & Friends ‘Enjoyment Minister’ World Tour.

He’s set to host and perform at concerts, parties and exclusive night club soirées all over the world from April to July 2022.

Part 1 & 2 has Ghana, South Africa, Europe, Canada, USA & East Africa in there.

These are the first announced dates for the #EnjoymentMinisterTour!

April 15 – Kwahu, Ghana
April 16 – Koforidua, Ghana
April 22 – Johannesburg, S.A
April 23 – Pretoria, S.A
April 28 – Durban, S.A
April 29 – Capetown, S.A
April 30 – Capetown, S.A
May 7 – Tema, Ghana
May 14 – Ho, Ghana
May 20 – Kumasi, Ghana
May 21 – Sunyani, Ghana
May 28 – Tamale, Ghana
June 3 – Amsterdam, Holland
June 4 – Modena, Italy
June 11 – Hamburg, Germany
June 18 – London, U.K
June 19 – Manchester, U.K

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

MzBel cries & abruptly ends live radio show after being hit with news of father's death!

MzBel cries & abruptly ends live radio show after being hit with news of father’s death!

5 days ago
Care for others, life isn't all about money - Diana Hamilton reacts to Stonebwoy's tweet

Care for others, life isn’t all about money – Diana Hamilton reacts to Stonebwoy’s tweet

5 days ago
Kwaisey Pee & Ofori Amponsah to take you down memory lane on Val's Day edition of Live Konnect!

Kwaisey Pee & Ofori Amponsah to take you down memory lane on Val’s Day edition of Live Konnect!

6 days ago
Philipa Baafi now a certified Medical Doctor; set to dish out free treatment at opening of her own Philbells Medical Center!

Philipa Baafi now a certified Physician Assistant; set to dish out free treatment at opening of her own Philbells Medical Center!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker