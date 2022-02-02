D-Black & team hosted by Hennesey headquarters in France ahead of his 40-city Enjoyment Minister world Tour

Black Avenue Muzik CEO, has announced his D-Black & Friends – The Enjoyment Minister Tour 2022 which includes 40 cities around the globe, after being hosted by the Headquarters of Hennesey in France!

Ghana’s Enjoyment Minister & the BAM Boyz have been hosted by Hennessy at their French Headquarters in Cognac, France ahead of his D-Black & Friends ‘Enjoyment Minister’ World Tour.

He’s set to host and perform at concerts, parties and exclusive night club soirées all over the world from April to July 2022.

📍First quarter of 2022 🔥

Watch this space💥 #EnjoymentMinisterTour pic.twitter.com/muwi2dcSXK — Black Avenue Muzik (@WeRepBAM) January 21, 2022

Part 1 & 2 has Ghana, South Africa, Europe, Canada, USA & East Africa in there.

These are the first announced dates for the #EnjoymentMinisterTour!

April 15 – Kwahu, Ghana

April 16 – Koforidua, Ghana

April 22 – Johannesburg, S.A

April 23 – Pretoria, S.A

April 28 – Durban, S.A

April 29 – Capetown, S.A

April 30 – Capetown, S.A

May 7 – Tema, Ghana

May 14 – Ho, Ghana

May 20 – Kumasi, Ghana

May 21 – Sunyani, Ghana

May 28 – Tamale, Ghana

June 3 – Amsterdam, Holland

June 4 – Modena, Italy

June 11 – Hamburg, Germany

June 18 – London, U.K

June 19 – Manchester, U.K

