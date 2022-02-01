Focus! Frank Guy creates a major distraction with latest Amapiano banger

Each new year comes with new tidings alongside the birthing of new talents such as Frank Guy.

He is one to watch out for after serving fans with an upbeat Amapiano club banger dubbed ‘Focus’.

It’s a complete ear candy experience from the punchy bass lines to the catchy hooks which is sure to set you off into a pleasurable party mood.

Produced by 2 Kings, the tune resonates with lyrics that hail the tongue wagging body of ladies and an ovrrall effort to create that conducive atmosphere for couples.

Be the first to stream this exclusive banger and get interactive with Frank Guy across all social media platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.