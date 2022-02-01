fbpx
Focus! Frank Guy creates a major distraction with latest Amapiano banger

It's an Amapiano delight set to lit up your party mood. Stream here now!

Each new year comes with new tidings alongside the birthing of new talents such as Frank Guy.

He is one to watch out for after serving fans with an upbeat Amapiano club banger dubbed ‘Focus’.

It’s a complete ear candy experience from the punchy bass lines to the catchy hooks which is sure to set you off into a pleasurable party mood.

Produced by 2 Kings, the tune resonates with lyrics that hail the tongue wagging body of ladies and an ovrrall effort to create that conducive atmosphere for couples.

Be the first to stream this exclusive banger and get interactive with Frank Guy across all social media platforms.

