Mr Drew sets tongues of female fans wagging with new look!

Mr Drew has thrilled us throughout the past year with hits upon hits and is ready to do more after debuting a new look.

Having achieved success in the mainstream within the few years he has been in the industry, Mr. Drew has emerged as the real sugar daddy (someone should tell KiDi on our behalf) on the internet with a stunning new persona and her lady fans are drooling uncontrollably.

In the incredible photos the ‘This Year’ crooner unleashed on social media, he has complemented his trademark clean-shaven head with a dyed beard which has altered his fresh face.

