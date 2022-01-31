Go Go: CaNn CaNn praises Queens with new song

Kemoy Smith, known professionally as CaNn CaNn, has come through with his much awaited boisterous single, GO GO.

With over fifteen (15) years of industry experience, the QUEEN crooner is ready to cement his name into the hearts of his music lovers.

The Joey on Da Track produced song tells a unique story of the bodily features of an African woman served in a catchy and an easy to grasp manner making it relatable and easy to groove to.

CaNn CaNn’s style of music is inspired through the gravitating melodies and riddims of roots reggae combined with the lyrical nature of the WU TANG CLAN.

CaNn CaNn

Though young, CaNn CaNn’s versatility has seen him share the same stage with most of the big guns in the international front and has performed on almost all the big venues across the world.

His latest, GO GO comes with a scenic video under the direction of THE SEKRET SERVIS.

The US based Ghanaian Afro Fusion artiste, who doubles as a sound engineer, believes commitment and exposure to his craft is what keeps him moving and has provided him with longevity.

“I want to be at the top and work with the best, with goals of exploring many other aspects of the entertainment industry to follow in the future”.

Considering his keen sense of hearing and ability to improvise as a music artiste, CaNn CaNn together with his abled and hardworking team, Restless Media Group are ready to breakthrough with GO GO

GO GO is currently out on all streaming platforms.

Follow CaNn CaNn on all social media platforms

Instagram: @CaNntastik1

Facebook: 2CaNn AkA CaNn CaNn

Twitter: @2CaNn

