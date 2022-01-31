fbpx
Ghanaian Gospel Artiste Perppy Music Embarks On “Let A Child Smile Project”

The 'TV3 Bands Alive' member has stated that giving to society is her passion.

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Perppy Music, has donated books to the Nhira Hills Government school at shai hill”  as a manner of giving again to society as part of her let a child smile initiative.

According to the member of Tv3’ bands alive and gospel artiste Perppy Music, giving to society had constantly been her passion.

“Children are back in school and I believe now, more than ever, books can make a difference to children who are stuck at home due to lack of funds to purchase exercise books.

This year, as part of her project dubbed “Let A Child Smile” She embarked on educating a child with 30ghc (A pack of Exercise book).

I believe just a book can make a lasting impression or impact and this was the reason behind the donation. 

“I see the need to constantly reach out to the less privileged due to the fact that I recognize there is blessing in giving, I am determined to place smiles on the faces of those younger ones to boost their spirit up and provide them hope,” she added in an interview with Ghanaian blogger and publicist Sista Ginna.

Perppy stated she has been doing that for the past 5 years and the advantages she obtained had been amazing.

The pupils of the school, teachers and authorities thanked her  for the kind gesture, thoughts and prayed that the good Lord would continue to bless her.

About Perppy

Perpetual Tsahey, known on the gospel scene as Perppy is a ghanaian sensational gospel artiste, performer and songwriter known for her song O’Fata Ayeyi. Perppy won the best female vocalist’ for her song ‘ADOM’ in the NGMA 2018, Which she dedicated her win to God.

