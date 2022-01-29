Free: Bubunaé to release new song on Monday

Bubunaé (means honour to God) is an artist and songwriter, who hails from the Volta Region of Ghana.

He developed love for music when his dad took him to the studio back in 2008/2009. Through this he formed an inspirational gospel group in senior high school.

Bubunaé insists that his music inspiration comes from The Osibisa Band, with almost every song of his having a message of hope, love and positivity in it.

In the next 3 years, Bubunaé sees himself on the big stage, as established global African artist, with a world tour in his sights as well.

Bubunaé

Bubunaé has 7 songs to his name with a few features and he’s always open to collaboration if it’s right, and will love to make music with Asa.

‘Free’ is dropping on Monday, 31st of January, 2022 and will be available on all major streaming platforms.

Free speaks about his journey of self discovery and self love. The message is that people should be free to be themselves just as God created them to be.

