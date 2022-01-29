‘Favour’ indeed! Daniel Jeddman’s hit single with MOGmusic endorsed by Abeiku Santana, Kaywa, Nana Romeo, others

Following the widely acclaimed success of his maiden single for 2022 dubbed Favour, Germany-based Ghanaian Gospel Artiste, Daniel Jeddman has gained endorsement from renowned personalities such as Abeiku Santana, Nana Romeo, Kaywa, among several others.

Featuring Nana Yaw Boakye-Yiadom popularly known as MOGmusic, the song has since its release been the talk of town within the Ghanaian Gospel music scene.

No wonder such powerful names in media and music in Ghana have unapologetically eulogized both the artiste and his song for availing himself and diligently birthing forth such an impactful yet vibely song.

As if the song wasn’t of an already pleasant impression, the eye-peeling exotic visuals shot both in Germany and Ghana, comes with as an added advantage.

The masses just cant get enough of the musical and spiritual goodness enveloped in each line and scene of the audiovisual.

Hop on the bandwagon of the #FavorDanceChallenge & win amazing prizes in the #FavorGiveaway when you create content using Favor as the soundtrack & tag @DanieJeddman across all his socials.

Engineered through the Bible, Daniel Jeddman was inspired by Holy Spirit in the book of Genesis 6:8 when Noah obtained Favour before the Lord.

This song was written in the middle of Covid-19 last year in April 2021. The ordeal in bringing this song to reality wasn’t an easy one.

But just as the title of the song says, Favour has been the order of every single day until the day of release to come.

The song “Favour” is coming to bless lives worldwide. To impact and to rebuild homes that seems to have lost the favour of God concerning their lives.

The song has enough strength to empower every broken heart to have a new hope for a brand new beginning.

I assure you that, this song will strengthen you as you take the lyrics and rhythm deep in heart. Sing and dance to the tune of FAVOUR, and it will never cease to walk with you.

Daniel Jeddman is a versatile praise and worship leader, a native of Kwahu in the Eastern region of Ghana. Minister Jeddman is a product of BSC in Mathematics from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Kumasi, Ghana.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.