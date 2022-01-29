Celestine Donkor rallies the best in African Gospel on 7-track ‘Testimony Therapy’ EP!

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Celestine Donkor has finally released her EP which she calls “Testimony Therapy.”

The EP features gospel artistes from Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania. Ahead of the release, a listening session was held at the Alisa Hotel which saw in attendance a number of dignitaries to support the gospel minstrel.

‘Testimony Therapy’ EP is live exclusively on Boomplay, however it’ll be made available for streaming on other digital music platforms two weeks later.

The Acoustic version of Testimony speaks of God’s providence in times of need. The slow tempo and the lyrics of the first track on EP qualifies to be a reflective piece of the goodness of God.

Track two is titled Praise Him and Celestine features Tanzanian Gospel Musician and Worshipper, Joel Lwaga. Serving us the East African kind of vibe on this tune, Celestine and Joel sing of the Praises of the Lord. Many times words cannot explain how grateful one can be so it’s kept short with just “Praise Him”

You are Worthy is the third track on the EP. You are Worthy magnifies the Lord above our troubles and afflictions. In view of this, God is worthy of our praise. For anyone going through any tumultuous times, You are Worthy is dose of blessing to you.

The fourth track on the EP is They That Wait. It features Mercy Masika from Nairobi, Kenya. This tune is a prophetic one which has its origin from God’s word in Isaiah 40:31; But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. Mercy takes us to Nairobi as she treats music lovers with her rendition in Swahili. Track four is a song of assurance that as one waits on the Lord, he’ll definitely show up.

It is God is the fifth and it features Tanzanian Gospel Musician Angel Benard. There is one thing nobody can do but that thing can only be done by God. The result of that is, it is marvellous in the sight of everyone as is captured in Psalm 118:23 because it is not by Might nor by Power.

No One features “You are Great” hit maker Steve Crown. Is there a god somewhere that can be compared to our God? This tune reminds music lovers of the fact that there is none like our God and he remains the same.

The final tune on the EP is the remix of Testimony and Celestine features MOG Music. It’s a combination of two vocally gifted artistes. Celestine began with a testimony and ended with a testimony. The silky and soothing voices of the duo perfectly end the journey of the Testimony Therapy.

Testimony Therapy takes us on a journey to reminisce the good, the bad and the ugly but smile at the end of the journey because a greater hand lifted us out of miry clay and set our feet on the rock to stay.

Celestine makes room for lovers of different languages as she sings in English, Twi and Ewe. This EP is highly scriptural. This EP is therapeutic. It is indeed a Testimony Therapy.

