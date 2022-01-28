MzBel cries & abruptly ends live radio show after being hit with news of father’s death!

Ace female sensation, Beljam Records CEO & radio host, Mzbel was caught off guard after receiving the message of the death of her Muslim dad while hosting her live radio show

She was on the air delivering her show, Odo Nsor on Onua FM, when she was hit with the news of her father’s demise.

It was an intense moment as Mzbel, who couldn’t contain herself, pleaded with her listeners to halt the show so she could attend to personal affairs.

She stated that her late father, Mr Albert Amoah, was a Muslim, and that he was anticipated to be buried on the same day, as is customary, which is why she had to run out of the studios to pay her respects to him.

Mzbel couldn’t speak for a minute as tears streamed down her face.

Mzbel and her guests were debating the topic “Best s3x position during s3x” on her 18-year-rated show on Thursday when she received word that her father had died.

Mzbel tearfully said: “I beg you, I will have to call off the show, I can no longer continue. My father is dead. It will sound weird, it will sound so weird, but we cant continue with the show. I have to go, my father is a Muslim, If I don’t quickly go, they will bury him without me seeing him.

“I beg you, let’s just close the show, I beg you,”

