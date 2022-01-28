Care for others, life isn’t all about money – Diana Hamilton reacts to Stonebwoy’s tweet

Reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton has called on couples or partners to accord each other respect & commented on Stonebwoy’s tweet.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, Diana Hamilton stated that if one partner does not show respect or treat their other partner right, they will be left with no choice but to pull out from the relationship.

“If you don’t value the relationship, if you don’t love the person with all your heart, a time will come the life support would be pulled without hesitation should the person be forced to if the relationship is not working”.

Diana Hamilton explaining further used gospel artist Florence Obinim and her husband Bishop Daniel Obinim as an example to buttress her point. She told the host that artist Florence Obinim will not hesitate to lend a helping hand to her husband or even sacrifice for her husband’s happiness.

“If there is an emergency and Florence needs to act, because of how she loves him, she will do so but if he maltreats her, even if the doctor has not suggested that the life support be pulled, she will tell the doctor to pull it. Why? Because she’s tired of the treatment he’s meted out on her”.

Diana Hamilton further added that a lot of people are praying hard for their partners to die because of how they are being maltreated.

“They won’t kill you because it’s a crime but if you fall sick, they can pray you die; she does not want to miss heaven so she will not kill you herself but should you fall sick, she would pray that you die so she gets her peace of mind”, she stated.

She further supported and commented on Stonebwoy’s earlier tweet about humanity reducing life to be all about making money on earth by stating, “Care for others, life isn’t all about money”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.