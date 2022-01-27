Stonebwoy goes crypto with latest ‘Yellow Card’ endorsement deal; headlines maiden Trace Made In Africa concert in Portugal!

fbpx
He recently made a profound tweet: Now life looks like we only came to find money on earth?”

Top Skanka, Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy has clocked another huge endorsement deal with the cryptocurrency venture, Yellow Card.

He made this announcement on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

Making the announcement, he made it known that he was happy to have signed the deal with Yellow Card App.

The post he made reads;

“Excited to announce that I have partnered with @yellowcard_app to help drive financial inclusion with cryptocurrencies in Ghana.  Be like 1GAD and start enjoying the convenience of buying and selling bitcoin and tether with Cedis #YellowCardxStonebwoy”.

In an earlier post, Stonebwoy revealed that he is of the view that the purpose of human beings on earth has been misplaced as he laments over the fact that the purpose of mankind has been singled.

According to him, it looks like man’s only purpose was to come to Earth and look for money in orde3r to survive.

Taking to the microblogging platform, he wrote; “Now life looks like we only came to find money on earth?”

Furthermore, he has just been billed to perform alongside Yemi Alade & Mr Eazi, among several other top guns to be announced soon at the Trace Made In Africa concert in Portugal.

