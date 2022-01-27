Philipa Baafi now a certified Physician Assistant; set to dish out free treatment at opening of her own Philbells Medical Center!

Ace Gospel music queen, Philipa Baafi has realized her dream of becoming a medical doctor despite several hurdles and delays as well as a once thriving music career.

After years of holding on to her faith, renowned gospel musician Philipa Baafi has finally accomplished her childhood desire of becoming a medical doctor.

She has graduated from a medical school and subsequently established her own medical centre in the capital Accra.

Philipa Baafi was off from the music scenes until she released her latest songs ‘Hallelujah’ in 2020 and ‘It’s a Privilege’ which came in 2021.

She is best known for songs like ‘I Go Dance’, ‘Nkwa’, ‘Go High’, ‘Mogya Na Akasa’, ‘Yesu Ne Me Last Stop, among others.

She was rumoured to have stopped releasing songs due to marriage and childbirth but speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM in March 2021, the singer refuted the claims revealing she was enrolled in school.

According to her, she had been enrolled in a medical school, and since she needed to be focused, her music career was halted in a way. Philipa indicated she would be graduating as a medical doctor in 2021.

Lo and behold, Philipa’s dream has finally been achieved as the songstress has taken to her Facebook page inviting Ghanaians to the launch of her own hospital named Philibells Medical Center.

She wrote, “Good morning Family, On the 29th of January, this Saturday we are opening this facility, all treatments are FREE on that day.”

Her fans and loved ones have since been trooping to the page to congratulate her on her high achievement.

Philbells Medical Center will offer General OPD services such as non-invasive liposuction, women’s health & wellness, stress management, and laboratory services.

The facility will also offer services in obstetrics and gynaecology, physiotherapy, dermatology, and massage therapy.

