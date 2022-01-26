fbpx
Top Stories

Medikal petitions court to order Police to return his gun; case adjourned again to February 15!

He's out with a Freestyle video dubbed, No Service. Watch here

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 50 mins ago
Medikal petitions court to order Police to return his gun; case adjourned again to February 15!
Photo Credit: Medikal /Twitter

Samuel Adu Frimpong, better known as Medikal, after appearing before a court hearing, has asked that Ghana Police releases his gun back to him.

Medikal who made an appearance in court yesterday, Tuesday 25th January after he was accused of brandishing a hun on social media asked for his hun to be released to him.

During the court hearing today, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Counsel for the Ghanaian rapper, Alice Nimako Debrah Ablormeti, prayed the court to make an order to the police for the release of the gun to him.

She is the court that the accused and his legal team have not been provided with the processes and  disclosures necessary to mount a proper defense while holding a brief for the substantive counsel. 

In response, the State Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, asked the court for an extension of  time to file procedures, disclosures, and witness statements, as well as serve them on the accused. 

His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh, who presided over the hearing, approved the prosecution’s plea for an extension of time to file their processes.

His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh requested that the rapper’s lawyers prepare a formal application for the weapon’s release.

However, Medikal’s case has been adjourned to 15th February 2022.

As a reminder, Medikal was remanded into police custody for five days at the Ankaful maximum prison after he was spotted on social media brandishing a gun.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 50 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sark, Gyakie, Bosom, King Promise, Fuse, Fameye, others mourn with victims of Bogoso explosion

Sark, Gyakie, Bosom, King Promise, Fuse, Fameye, others mourn with victims of Bogoso explosion

5 days ago
Collins Isco - The future of Afrobeat/Afropop

Collins Isco – The future of Afrobeat/Afropop

5 days ago

Experience With Diana Hamilton returns to Accra/Kumasi after bagging another brand ambassadorial deal with Awake 

6 days ago
Wonders of a Sad Boy! Watch how Black Sherif turned an unreleased joint with Darkoo into a hit!

Wonders of a Sad Boy! Watch how Black Sherif turned an unreleased joint with Darkoo into a hit!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker