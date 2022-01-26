Medikal petitions court to order Police to return his gun; case adjourned again to February 15!

Samuel Adu Frimpong, better known as Medikal, after appearing before a court hearing, has asked that Ghana Police releases his gun back to him.

Medikal who made an appearance in court yesterday, Tuesday 25th January after he was accused of brandishing a hun on social media asked for his hun to be released to him.

During the court hearing today, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Counsel for the Ghanaian rapper, Alice Nimako Debrah Ablormeti, prayed the court to make an order to the police for the release of the gun to him.

She is the court that the accused and his legal team have not been provided with the processes and disclosures necessary to mount a proper defense while holding a brief for the substantive counsel.

In response, the State Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, asked the court for an extension of time to file procedures, disclosures, and witness statements, as well as serve them on the accused.

His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh, who presided over the hearing, approved the prosecution’s plea for an extension of time to file their processes.

His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh requested that the rapper’s lawyers prepare a formal application for the weapon’s release.

However, Medikal’s case has been adjourned to 15th February 2022.

As a reminder, Medikal was remanded into police custody for five days at the Ankaful maximum prison after he was spotted on social media brandishing a gun.

