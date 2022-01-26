fbpx
Kofi Mole warns bloggers & trolls of defaming him; soars to #1 on Apple Music Top Albums with new ‘Knackaveli’ EP

Listen to 5 masterpieces off the EP here!

Kofi Mole warns bloggers & trolls of defaming him; soars to #1 on Apple Music Top Albums with new 'Knackaveli' EP
Photo Credit: Kofi Mole /Twitter

Renowned rapper, Kofi Mole is ready to sue anyone who defames his character henceforth following his rise to the top of Apple Music Top Albums with new ‘Knackaveli’ EP.

In an interview with KMJ on Showbiz Now on Joy Prime, Kofi Mole expressed his displeasure over the abuse of social media by netizens and bloggers who try to use their platforms to defame celebrities just for click baits.

According to the artist, he is ready to sue anyone who uses his or her platform to defame or tarnish his image. Kofi Mole issued a warning to individuals and bloggers to desist from such an act and also stay away from him.

When asked if he would sue just anyone, Kofi Mole said, “it depends on the point it gets to. Yeah, it gets to some point ego sound like defamation. That one I go step in.

Kofi Mole also threw more light to his new EP titled “Knackerveli”. He said that he was inspired by a lot of things growing up and working to attain success.

Album: Knackaveli by Kofi Mole

The much-anticipated album ‘Knackaveli’ by Ghanaian award-winning rapper Kofi Mole was released a few days ago.

The album has great songs like Abuakwa, Monsters Dey Back, Tetete (Ft Edem), Mood (Ft Pappy Kojo), Yepie, Work (Ft Joey B), Hope, and his blockbuster hit single Opoku are among the tracks featured on the 8 masterpieces.

