KiDi enlisted as only Ghanaian in 2021 Avance Media 100 Most Influential Young Africans list!

Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has announced the 6th publication of the its annual ranking of 100 Most Influential Young Africans & KiDi is the only Ghanaian act listed.

It’s a list that celebrates the brightest and successful young Africans in various fields across the continent.

With 52 males and 48 females representing 32 countries on the continent, this year’s publication throws a huge spotlight on various talents and personalities pursuing their dreams in pursuit of making the continent proud and setting an example for young people on the continent.

With individuals from industries such as technology, business, entertainment, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah mentioned that, the continent is blessed with a lot of inspiring young people who have the power to prove the worth of the continent’s future.

He also mentioned that, African leaders must focus resources in training its youthful population to be ready to compete with other young people from across the world.

Nigeria leads with representation on the list with 21 people followed closely by South Africa and Kenya with 10 individuals each, Uganda with 7 and Ghana with 6 young people.

Some notable names on the list include musicians Davido, Burnaboy, climate change activists such as Vanessa Nakate, Adenike Oladosu, Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti, Joanita Babirye, Leah Namugerwa and footballers, Mohammed Salah, Sadio mane and Edouard Mendy.

Criteria for selection for Avance Media’s 100 Most Influential Young Africans included: Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishment, commitment to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo and being an accomplished young African.

Below is the official list of Avance Media’ 2021 100 Most Influential Young Africans arranged in alphabetical order.

Abasi Ene-Obong || CEO, 54Gene

Abiodun Adereni (Dr) || Founder, Help Mum

Achraf Hakimi || Footballer, Paris Saint-Germain

Adenike Oladosu || Founder, ILeadClimate

Amina Priscille Longoh || Chad Minister, Women and Protection of Children

Amisa Rashid Kiligah || Founder, Nivishe Foundation

Anika Jane Dorothy || Executive Director, Green Congress of Kenya

Anoziva Marindire || Information & Communications Officer, AUICGWEA

Asha Jaffar || Activist

Axel Merryl || Comedian

Aya Chebbi || Founder, Nala Feminist Collective

Barrington Chungulo || Founder, Dream Factory

Berla Mundi || On Air Personality, TV3 Ghana

Bitania Lulu Berhanu || Special Adviser on Youth, EUCIP

Burna Boy || Musician

Charlot Magayi || Founder, Mukuru Stoves

Christelle Kwizera || Founder, Water Access Rwanda

Christian Achaleke Leke || Youth Development Expert

CK Japheth || Founder , The Innovative Village

Davido || Musician

Debo Adedayo || Comic Actor

Douce Namwezi N’Ibamba || Journalist, Uwezo Afrika Initiative

DUDU || Comic Actor

Eddie Ndopu || Activist

Edouard Mendy || Footballer, Chelsea

Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti || Climate Activist, Green Generation Initiative

Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Namibia Deputy Minister, Ministry of ICT

Fadji Zaouna Maina (Dr) || Scientist, NASA Goddard

Fatou Jeng || Founder, Clean Earth Gambia

Fejiro Hanu Agbodje || Founder, Patricia Technologies

Feryal Abdelaziz || Athlete

Filsan Abdullahi || Activist

Fireboy DML || Musician

Focalistic || Musician

Georgina Siaba || Founder, The N’Takou

Given Edward || Founder, MyElimu Innovations

Grand P || Musician

Gregory Rockson || CEO, mPharma

Hadija Jabiri || CEO, EatFresh

Hilda Flavia Nakabuye || Founder, Fridays for Future movement

Ibrahim Mahama || Artist

Ire Aderinokun || Co-Founder, Feminist Coalition

Iron Biby || Athlete

Islam Elbeiti || Co-Founder, Sudanese Innovation & Entrepreneurship Network

Iyin Aboyeji || Founder, Future Africa

JeanMarie Kalonji || Activist

Jemimah Kariuki (Dr) || Founder, Wheels for Life

Joanita Babirye || Co-Founder, GirlsForClimateAction

Joeboy || Musician

Joshua Cheptegei || Athlete

Kabza De Small || DJ

Kalidou Koulibaly || Footballer, Napoli

Karabo Mokgonyana || Activist

Khanyi Pearl Zungu || Chief Advisor Legal, Eskom

KiDi || Musician

Larry Madowo || Journalist, CNN

Leah Namugerwa || Climate Activist

Lelise Neme || CEO, Ethiopian Investment Commission

Lyna Khoudri || Actress

Manal || Musician

Mark Angel || Comic Actor

Maya Horgan Famodu || CEO, Ingressive

Mbosso || Musician

Melvyn Lubega || CEO, Go1

Mohamed Ramadan || Actor

Mohamed Salah || Footballer, Liverpool

Muzalema Mwanza || Founder, Safe Motherhood Alliance

Nadeen Ashraf || Activist

Nader Ahmed || Actor

Nadia Ahmed Abdalla || Kenya CAS, Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth

Nthabiseng Mosia || COO, Easy Solar

OBoy || Musician

Odunayo Eweniyi || Founder, PiggyVest

Ojima Benjamin Ufaruna || Founder, BuyPower

Olugbenga Agboola || Founder, Flutterwave

Omah Lay || Musician

Penton Keah || Comedian

Peres Jepchirchir || Athlete

Peruth Chemutai || Athlete

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang || Footballer, Arsenal

Richmond Bassey || CEO, Bamboo

Riyad Mahrez || Footballer, Manchester City

Sadio Mane || Footballer, Liverpool

Sam Nartey George || Member of Parliament (Ghana)

Samuel Alemayehu || CEO, New Co

Sarah Diouf || CEO, Tongoro

Soraia Ramos || Musician

Tatjana Schoenmaker || Athlete

Tayo Aina || YouTuber

Tebogo Mashifana (Dr) || Lecturer, University of Johannesburg

Tems || Musician

Theo Baloyi || CEO, Bathu Shoes

Tom Osborn || CEO, Shamiri Institute

Ubah Ali || Activist

Vanessa Nakate || Climate Activist

William Last KRM || Actor

Wizkid || Musician

Wode Maya || YouTuber

Zozibini Tunzi || Miss Universe 2019

Zuchu || Musician

Source: Ifeanyi Ahyia Adjei

