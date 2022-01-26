KiDi enlisted as only Ghanaian in 2021 Avance Media 100 Most Influential Young Africans list!
The list was dominated by Nigerian artistes.
Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has announced the 6th publication of the its annual ranking of 100 Most Influential Young Africans & KiDi is the only Ghanaian act listed.
It’s a list that celebrates the brightest and successful young Africans in various fields across the continent.
With 52 males and 48 females representing 32 countries on the continent, this year’s publication throws a huge spotlight on various talents and personalities pursuing their dreams in pursuit of making the continent proud and setting an example for young people on the continent.
With individuals from industries such as technology, business, entertainment, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah mentioned that, the continent is blessed with a lot of inspiring young people who have the power to prove the worth of the continent’s future.
He also mentioned that, African leaders must focus resources in training its youthful population to be ready to compete with other young people from across the world.
Nigeria leads with representation on the list with 21 people followed closely by South Africa and Kenya with 10 individuals each, Uganda with 7 and Ghana with 6 young people.
Some notable names on the list include musicians Davido, Burnaboy, climate change activists such as Vanessa Nakate, Adenike Oladosu, Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti, Joanita Babirye, Leah Namugerwa and footballers, Mohammed Salah, Sadio mane and Edouard Mendy.
Criteria for selection for Avance Media’s 100 Most Influential Young Africans included: Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishment, commitment to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo and being an accomplished young African.
Below is the official list of Avance Media’ 2021 100 Most Influential Young Africans arranged in alphabetical order.
Abasi Ene-Obong || CEO, 54Gene
Abiodun Adereni (Dr) || Founder, Help Mum
Achraf Hakimi || Footballer, Paris Saint-Germain
Adenike Oladosu || Founder, ILeadClimate
Amina Priscille Longoh || Chad Minister, Women and Protection of Children
Amisa Rashid Kiligah || Founder, Nivishe Foundation
Anika Jane Dorothy || Executive Director, Green Congress of Kenya
Anoziva Marindire || Information & Communications Officer, AUICGWEA
Asha Jaffar || Activist
Axel Merryl || Comedian
Aya Chebbi || Founder, Nala Feminist Collective
Barrington Chungulo || Founder, Dream Factory
Berla Mundi || On Air Personality, TV3 Ghana
Bitania Lulu Berhanu || Special Adviser on Youth, EUCIP
Burna Boy || Musician
Charlot Magayi || Founder, Mukuru Stoves
Christelle Kwizera || Founder, Water Access Rwanda
Christian Achaleke Leke || Youth Development Expert
CK Japheth || Founder , The Innovative Village
Davido || Musician
Debo Adedayo || Comic Actor
Douce Namwezi N’Ibamba || Journalist, Uwezo Afrika Initiative
DUDU || Comic Actor
Eddie Ndopu || Activist
Edouard Mendy || Footballer, Chelsea
Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti || Climate Activist, Green Generation Initiative
Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Namibia Deputy Minister, Ministry of ICT
Fadji Zaouna Maina (Dr) || Scientist, NASA Goddard
Fatou Jeng || Founder, Clean Earth Gambia
Fejiro Hanu Agbodje || Founder, Patricia Technologies
Feryal Abdelaziz || Athlete
Filsan Abdullahi || Activist
Fireboy DML || Musician
Focalistic || Musician
Georgina Siaba || Founder, The N’Takou
Given Edward || Founder, MyElimu Innovations
Grand P || Musician
Gregory Rockson || CEO, mPharma
Hadija Jabiri || CEO, EatFresh
Hilda Flavia Nakabuye || Founder, Fridays for Future movement
Ibrahim Mahama || Artist
Ire Aderinokun || Co-Founder, Feminist Coalition
Iron Biby || Athlete
Islam Elbeiti || Co-Founder, Sudanese Innovation & Entrepreneurship Network
Iyin Aboyeji || Founder, Future Africa
JeanMarie Kalonji || Activist
Jemimah Kariuki (Dr) || Founder, Wheels for Life
Joanita Babirye || Co-Founder, GirlsForClimateAction
Joeboy || Musician
Joshua Cheptegei || Athlete
Kabza De Small || DJ
Kalidou Koulibaly || Footballer, Napoli
Karabo Mokgonyana || Activist
Khanyi Pearl Zungu || Chief Advisor Legal, Eskom
KiDi || Musician
Larry Madowo || Journalist, CNN
Leah Namugerwa || Climate Activist
Lelise Neme || CEO, Ethiopian Investment Commission
Lyna Khoudri || Actress
Manal || Musician
Mark Angel || Comic Actor
Maya Horgan Famodu || CEO, Ingressive
Mbosso || Musician
Melvyn Lubega || CEO, Go1
Mohamed Ramadan || Actor
Mohamed Salah || Footballer, Liverpool
Muzalema Mwanza || Founder, Safe Motherhood Alliance
Nadeen Ashraf || Activist
Nader Ahmed || Actor
Nadia Ahmed Abdalla || Kenya CAS, Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth
Nthabiseng Mosia || COO, Easy Solar
OBoy || Musician
Odunayo Eweniyi || Founder, PiggyVest
Ojima Benjamin Ufaruna || Founder, BuyPower
Olugbenga Agboola || Founder, Flutterwave
Omah Lay || Musician
Penton Keah || Comedian
Peres Jepchirchir || Athlete
Peruth Chemutai || Athlete
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang || Footballer, Arsenal
Richmond Bassey || CEO, Bamboo
Riyad Mahrez || Footballer, Manchester City
Sadio Mane || Footballer, Liverpool
Sam Nartey George || Member of Parliament (Ghana)
Samuel Alemayehu || CEO, New Co
Sarah Diouf || CEO, Tongoro
Soraia Ramos || Musician
Tatjana Schoenmaker || Athlete
Tayo Aina || YouTuber
Tebogo Mashifana (Dr) || Lecturer, University of Johannesburg
Tems || Musician
Theo Baloyi || CEO, Bathu Shoes
Tom Osborn || CEO, Shamiri Institute
Ubah Ali || Activist
Vanessa Nakate || Climate Activist
William Last KRM || Actor
Wizkid || Musician
Wode Maya || YouTuber
Zozibini Tunzi || Miss Universe 2019
Zuchu || Musician
Source: Ifeanyi Ahyia Adjei
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.