Ghana’s burgeoning female emcee, Dedebah gets co-signed by Kwaw Kese

Multiple award winning rap icon Kwaw Kese seems to have discovered a new and refreshing Hip Hop femcee who goes by the name DEDEBAH.

Earlier this week, the ‘Man Insane’ aka ‘The King Of The Streets’ took to his socials (notably Instagram and Facebook), to share with the world what one will term a banger from Ghanaian femcee DEDEBAH.

The DEDEBAH anthem that got the attention of Kwaw Kese is titled ‘HAVE FUN WITH IT’. DEDEBAH is arguably one of the best female lyricists we have in Ghana right now.

Her new Hip Hop song ‘Have Fun With It’ coupled with a clean and fun-filled music video is highly addictive and very pleasing to the ears and eyes.

Known in real life as Afua Bosompemaa Akuffo Addo, DEDEBAH is a rap power house, an awesome composer, an amazing writer and a great performer.

She rides every beat to deliver classic and timeless records. And she keeps getting better and better by the day.

DEDEBAH is preparing to release maiden EP titled ‘BOSOMPEMAA’ on 20th February, 2022. This is a body of work everybody should be on the look out for.

Follow Dedebah: Instagram: @ammdedebah Twitter: @ammdedebah Youtube: Dedebah Facebook: Amm Dedebah

