fbpx
Top Stories

Testimony Therapy! Celestine Donkor bundles another set of Gospel hits on new EP this Friday

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Testimony Therapy! Celestine Donkor bundles another set of Gospel hits on new EP this Friday
Photo Credit: Celestine Donkor

One of the very few to go against the status quo and a certified consistent hitmaker, Celestine Donkor readies to bless the world with an EP titled “Testimony Therapy.”

As promised when she released her “Only You” single, the “Testimony Therapy” is fully cooked and ready to be dished out to music lovers.

Celestine partners with Africa’s number one music streaming platform, Boomplay on this EP.

‘Testimony Therapy’ EP will be exclusively released on Boomplay before it gets on other streaming platforms two weeks later.

The yet to be released EP promises to be more impactful as it carries messages that will edify the hearts, souls, and minds of the listeners.

Songs on the EP were produced by Shadrack Yawson (Shaa) and Joe Amoah

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

I was down with COVID during Christmas, called off all programs - Celestine Donkor

I was down with COVID during Christmas, called off all programs – Celestine Donkor

20th January 2021
Celestine Donkor doesn't pay - Andy Dosty on why her new song isn't being aired

Celestine Donkor doesn’t pay – Andy Dosty on why her new song isn’t being aired

11th January 2021
Celestine Donkor descends on "self-righteous" Christian media houses!

Celestine Donkor descends on “self-righteous” Christian media houses!

6th January 2021
Yedawase by Celestine Donkor feat. Efya, Akwaboah, Maa Cynthia (Daughters Of Glorious Jesus)

Video: Yedawase by Celestine Donkor feat. Efya, Akwaboah, Maa Cynthia (Daughters Of Glorious Jesus)

29th December 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker