Testimony Therapy! Celestine Donkor bundles another set of Gospel hits on new EP this Friday

One of the very few to go against the status quo and a certified consistent hitmaker, Celestine Donkor readies to bless the world with an EP titled “Testimony Therapy.”

As promised when she released her “Only You” single, the “Testimony Therapy” is fully cooked and ready to be dished out to music lovers.

Celestine partners with Africa’s number one music streaming platform, Boomplay on this EP.

‘Testimony Therapy’ EP will be exclusively released on Boomplay before it gets on other streaming platforms two weeks later.

The yet to be released EP promises to be more impactful as it carries messages that will edify the hearts, souls, and minds of the listeners.

Songs on the EP were produced by Shadrack Yawson (Shaa) and Joe Amoah

Celestial Praiz9 #TestimonyAtmosphere

6th March 2022. A N T I C I P A T E pic.twitter.com/I5LngpcuNB — CELESTINE DONKOR MUSIC (@gospelsoja) January 25, 2022

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.