‘Hard guy’ Shatta Wale tamed by love of new girlfriend Elfreda as they passionately lock lips

Our very own radically rowdy revolutionist, Shatta Wale has been caught in the web of love after meeting his new girlfriend Elfreda.

Shatta Wale has shown the whole world that he’s madly in love with his new girlfriend Elfreda as video and photos of them chopping love are all over the internet and now he’s expressing how happy he is to have met her.

Shatta Wale and his new girlfriend are not playing kraaa… 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/HoHwyQiOm4 — kofi xKOFI Mufasa (@kofighozt) January 23, 2022

According to Shatta Wale, Elfreda is the queen of his future and she’s very lucky to have him because he is very happy to have met her and made her his girlfriend asking her that they should enjoy the life God has given them.

2022 is a year of falling in love ❤️❤️ Dancehall King Shatta Wale is in love😅❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kRYqeo7u32 — +233 🗯 (@black_mofo__) January 21, 2022

Shatta Wale is clearly madly in love with this young girl because he seems to be all over her as things weren’t like this when he was with his baby mama Michy a few years ago even though he proposed marriage to her.

Some people think he’s like this because their love is new and is yet to have the test of time which will determine whether their love will stand or it will just end just like his love with Michy ended hence asking her to enjoy it while it lasts.

Shatta Wale and Medikal chilling with thier baes 😂😂😂❤❤❤



Daddy is fucking in luv😂 pic.twitter.com/jk5KKUZAZw — SHATTABA ROCKCITY (@SMBattaliions) January 22, 2022

